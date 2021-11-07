Police have announced yet another breakthrough in the bomb blast on a Swift Safari bus along the Kampala-Masaka highway that left one person dead and another injured.

The October 25, 2021 blast saw a suicide bomber who has been identified as Muzafaru Matovu killed in the blast whereas his accomplice, one Yusuf Muwonge, alias Amza Ssendagire disembarked from the bus before the blast.

On Thursday, security said that a raid at his sister home in Kireka Bbira, Nakabugo Parish, in Wakiso District saw Muwonge escape narrowly.

However, on Saturday, he was finally arrested in another operation carried out in Kalule Bombo.

“He was arrested from Kalule where we had earlier got Kanaabe,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told the Nile Post on Sunday afternoon.

Kanaabe, real names Wampa Muzaifu is a Boda Boda rider who was recently arrested and is currently on remand over the attempted assassination of Transport and Works Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala.

According to the police spokesperson, Muwonge was tracked up to Kanaabe’s place from where he was arrested.

Bomb making materials seized

During the Thursday operation by a joint security team at Kireka Bbira in Wakiso district, whereas Muwonge escaped from the back door of the sister’s house, several items were recovered from the house.

“He abandoned an assembled improvised electronic device, which appeared ready for planting. Our bomb experts managed to disrupt the explosive device and rendered it safe. The device was established to have; an electronic detonator, main charges, ball bearings, nails, batteries, black insulation tapes and a switch. The hallmarks were similar to the detonated improvised electronic devices, in Ttula Kawempe, Komamboga and on the Swift safaris bus,”Enanga said on Friday.

The development is yet another success in the country’s security apparatus as the crackdown on a sleeper ADF terror cell in the country.

A joint Police Crime Intelligence Division, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, and JATT operation has also found out that the group was responsible for the shooting on Gen Katumba’s vehicle killing his daughter and driver instantly.

The group is also accused of having planned the botched attack on mourners during the burial of former deputy IGP Lt Gen Paul Lokech in Pader in August.