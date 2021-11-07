Stanbic Bank Uganda together with other well wishers have donated mama kits worth Shs 35.5 million to Kawempe referral hospital as part of its year-ender Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme.

The donation is part of an ongoing campaign in which the bank and several other organisations and well-wishers, have been supporting efforts to improve maternal health in Uganda under the theme: ‘Every Mother Counts’.

Speaking during the handover event at the hospital today, Barbara Kasekende, the Stanbic Bank Corporate Social Investment Manager said increasing the maternal survival rate is an important goal for the bank and every member of the community because it enhances social-economic transformation.

“At Stanbic Bank, we believe mothers are nation builders and any support given to them would go a long way in building Uganda,” Kasekende said.

Kasekende said donations of this nature contribute to the new target of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) – to accelerate the decline of maternal mortality by 2030.

The latest donation is in addition to the Shs 24 million made in July this year.

The bank also partnered with Rotary International in September this year to push for the same cause.

The bank chose Kawempe referral hospital as a focal beginning point because it continues to register the highest patient numbers and mortality deaths.

It receives over 4000 pregnant women a month from all parts of the country and delivers an average of 100 babies daily.

Dr. Lawrence Kazibwe, the acting deputy doctor and clinical head at Kawempe Hospital said some of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Uganda are haemorrhage, high blood pressure and infections that are largely preventable if detected early enough.

“We are sure that this contribution will provide clean and safe delivery to our mothers at Kawempe Referral Hospital especially at this critical time when the country awaits full reopening,” Dr. Kazibwe said.