At least 7,500 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine shots in a vaccination drive held by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) in partnership with Buganda Kingdom.

The activity was the first of its kind with a cultural institution and received overwhelming turn-out in response to the call by the Katikkiro to the public to show up in large numbers at Bulange Mengo and get vaccinated to facilitate full reopening of the economy.

“The turnout and response of the public has been massive this weekend. We are grateful for the support of the Buganda Kingdom as we work together with government to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic. We remain committed to exploring unique partnerships that will increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines and make it safe and convenient for the public to get vaccinated,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Corporate Relations Manager, UBL.

Over the past 2 months, UBL and Coca Cola have supported the scaling up of COVID-19 vaccines extending mobile vaccination sites to bars, markets and public centers within the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

The drive has also focused on public sensitization to drive awareness of the benefits of vaccination as a measure against the prevailing pandemic.

The initiative compliments efforts by Uganda Breweries under the Bell Raising the Bar program, a USD 1 million fund established to prepare the hospitality industry for safe reopening by establishing health measures and providing essential training to boost their capacity to reopen their businesses under the respective national guidelines.

“We intend to continue to work with the Buganda Kingdom to extend vaccination to more locations of convenience within the kingdom. We will also continue to work with cultural institutions around the country to ensure we drive up the number of the vaccinated population for health and economic wellbeing. Economic recovery remains hinged on vaccination that will enable easing of restrictions that are currently impacting business recovery,” Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Corporate Relations Manager, UBL concluded.

Other partners of the initiative include Vision Group, NBS, Safe Boda, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Tugende, NICE UG, Red Cross, Majestic Brands, CBS and BBS TV.

“Vaccination is the safest and most sustainable way to ensure we safeguard both the health and economic wellbeing of our people. We are grateful to the subjects of His Majesty who turned up in large numbers at Bulange to get vaccinated with ease,” Tahakanizibwa added

"We are honored to be able to work together with the Buganda Kingdom through this initiative to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic."

“We are greatly appreciative of the private sector’s stepping up to encourage the public to come and get vaccinated. This is a testament to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors towards aiding the safe reopening of the economy and bolstering the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Daniel Okello, Director of Public Health Services, KCCA.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stand at over 3.3 million. The government has set a target to get the majority of the population vaccinated to facilitate the safe and full reopening of the economy.

“Vaccination is a proven lifesaving public health intervention. We continue to encourage the public to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines protect you from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19. In addition to vaccination, we appeal to the public to continue to adhere to the SOP’s in place,” Al Hajj Dr. Kigongo added.