The Central Executive Committee(CEC), a top organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement has once again recommended that the current party structure leaders be maintained for the next six months, a source has confirmed.

The CEC reached the decision during a meeting called by the national party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe on Friday.

According to the source, the meeting had gathered to deliberate on among other issues, the elections for party structures that have been pending for the last one year, as well the CEC retreat following a two -year spell since the last one was held.

At the end of the meeting, the committee agreed to push the internal party structure elections by another six- months citing COVID-19.

“The elections should indeed have happened in January, but it does not make sense because we could have another wave (God forbid). Therefore, between now and January is just a month and it would be illogical to push the elections by just a month then we gather in January to postpone again,” a CEC member told Nile Post.

According to CEC, the idea of postponing elections time and again for just a month makes no sense hence important to make a prospective decision once and for all.

Another source intimated to this website that one of the issues that led to the postponement of the party structure elections is the “chaos” surrounding the register.

Members argued that there is little time to clean and update the party register in order to organise better elections than those they had in party primaries.

“CEC postponed the already delayed NRM party structure elections by six more months because the party doesn’t have a credible voters register,” another source said.

Initially, David Kabanda, a Member of Parliament for Kasambya (NRM) had hinted that the CEC was meeting over party structure elections and proposed that it was not worth it.

“It is rumoured that the NRM EC has subjected the National Chairman to pressure over 39bn purportedly to organise NRM structures elections. Can’t this money be used to build party headquarters. Your Admins have gone months without pay. Why waste money on things that aren’t urgent?” Kabanda wondered.

This is the third time the party is postponing the elections.

The decision ensures that Lydia Wanyoto (Women’s League), Gaddafi Nasur (Youth League) Jim Muhwezi (Veterans League) Dominic Mafabi Gidudu (Elder’s league), Mwesigwa Rukari ( Entrepreneur’s league) and Gabriel Kato (PwDS league) continue serving in the positions for the next six months.